Hyderabad's Chirag Nangru Top Field Of 16 To Become 'Ultimate Gamer' On ‘Playground 3’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 27 (IANS) Chirag Nangru, known by his gamer tag P1ngu from the KO Krakens team, has been crowned the Ultimate Gamer of season 3 of the gaming reality show 'Playground'.

The season concluded after seven weeks of webcast.

The reality show saw 16 micro-influencers from different parts of India competing in various challenges and games, all streamed live.

The participants were mentored by four prominent figures in the gaming and entertainment world, including Carry Minati, Ujjwal Chaurasia, known by his gamer tag Techno Gamerz, Naman Mathur, known by his tag Mortal, Abhishek Malhan, and Elvish Yadav.

Chirag originally belonged to the OP Unicorns, led by Mortal, but courtesy of the 'transfer card', he ended up in KO Krakens after availing of the 'transfer card'.

Chirag, who faced off against Himanshu, Chill Gamer, and Abhinav in the final, took home a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh, a stylish Hero Xtreme 125R bike, and a Techno Pova 6 PRO 5G.

Expressing his excitement about winning the season, Chirag said: "Having featured on 'Playground' in the previous season, I was thrilled to be a part of the show once again. Gaming is my passion. I am glad that I got the opportunity to be a part of this season, and I intend to continue to focus on my gaming skills and emerge as a more skilled gamer."

Produced by Rusk Media, 'Playground 3' is streaming on Amazon miniTV.