MOI Conducts Mock Train Collision Drill At Al Wakra Metro Station

Doha, Qatar: The Public Transport Security Management at the Ministry of Interior conducted a drill yesterday morning simulating a train collision accident at Al Wakra Metro Station.

Ministry of Interior stated in a tweet that the Operations Management at the General Directorate of Civil Defense, General Directorate of Traffic, Southern Security Management, Emergency Police Department, Central Operations Management, along with the Ambulance Service at Hamad Medical Corporation, Qatar Rail, and RKH Company, the operator of Doha Metro, participated in the exercise.

First Lieutenant Ghanim Mohammed Al Malki, the exercise officer from the Public Transport Security Management, noted that the administration is committed to conducting emergency drills for the Doha Metro and Lusail Tram according to a predefined schedule involving several departments of the Ministry of Interior and other entities.

This aims to enhance preparedness, strengthen cooperation and coordination, and review the measures taken to secure the railways.