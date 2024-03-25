London Calling! LSE Listed Mining Stocks: (LSE: ACG) (LSE: ADT1) (LSE: AFPL) (LSE: ALBA)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the mining sector.

The newest mining companies are all LSE listed and have world-wide operations in a variety of metals including gold, silver, lithium, graphite and copper.

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

ACG Acquisition Company Ltd (LSE:ACG ) is a company with a vision to consolidate the critical metals industry. Through a series of roll-up acquisitions, ACG intends to become a premier supplier of critical metals to the western OEM supply chain, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.

Adriatic Metals PLC (LSE:ADT1.L ) is a precious and base metals explorer and developer that owns the world-class Vares silver project in Bosnia & Herzegovina and the Raska zinc deposit in Serbia.

African Pioneer PLC (LSE:AFPL ) principal business is to explore opportunities within the natural resources sector in Sub-Saharan Africa, with a focus on base and precious metals including but not limited to copper, nickel, lead and zinc. The African Pioneer exploration licenses are located within the Southern African countries of Namibia, Botswana and Zambia.

Alba Mineral Resources PLC (LSE:ALBA ) mineral exploration portfolio is comprised of gold, graphite and ilmenite projects in in northern Europe (the United Kingdom and Greenland). Our focus is on unearthing hidden value from previously drilled or mined projects.

Alien Metals Ltd (LSE:UFO ) is a global minerals exploration and development company that will shortly make the transition to iron ore producer. The company was formed from Arian Silver in late 2018, retaining some of the companies more valuable Mexican projects before embarking on an acquisition led strategy, headed up by an excellent geological team and targeted entirely on Western Australia. The company now holds a collection of high quality projects within its portfolio, spearheaded by it's Hancock DSO (direct shipping ore) iron ore project in which it has a 90% holding, through it's 100% owned subsidiary the Iron Ore Company of Australia (IOCA). In addition to this, the IOCA portfolio consists of the Brockman (90%) and Vivash Gorge (100%) iron ore projects both surrounded by tier 1 tenements owned by major mining corporates such as Rio Tinto and FMG. Alien's precious metals exposure comes from the Elizabeth Hill Silver mine (100%), historically Australia's highest grade silver mine, it's three Mexican projects of San Celso, Los Campos and Donovan 2, and it's Munni Munni PGM project (100%). The acquisition of the Munni Munni tenement unified the Elizabeth Hill and Munni Munni projects into a single coherent tenement, under 100% ownership, for the first time in over 30 years.

Arkle Resources PLC (LSE:ARK.L ) engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, and lithium deposits.

Asiamet Resources Ltd (LSE:ARS.L ) is an emerging copper producer focused on the development of a portfolio of large copper, copper-gold and polymetallic deposits in Indonesia, adjacent to the key growth markets in Asia.

Atalaya Mining (LSE:ATYM.L ) is an AIM-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. Atalaya's current operations include the Cerro Colorado open pit mine and a modern 15 Mtpa processing plant, which has the potential to become a centralised processing hub for ore sourced from its wholly owned regional projects around Riotinto that include Proyecto Masa Valverde and Proyecto Riotinto East. In addition, the Group has a phased earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain, as well as a 99.9% interest in Proyecto Ossa Morena.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

