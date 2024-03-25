Bengaluru Water Crisis: Residents Scrutinised For Defying BWSSB Orders With Pool Parties, Rain Dance (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Despite facing a severe water shortage, residents of Bengaluru have come under scrutiny for their extravagant Holi celebrations, which include pool dances and rain dances, exacerbating the city's already dire situation. Defying orders issued by the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to conserve water, many residents indulged in raucous festivities across various parts of the city yesterday. The festivities, marked by loud celebrations, rain dances, and pool parties, drew criticism from authorities and environmentalists alike.

Particularly alarming was the disregard for conservation measures, as revellers ignored notices from the Bengaluru Water Board, cautioning against wasteful activities like rain dances and pool parties during the ongoing drought. Despite the scarcity of drinking water, some residents chose to prioritize festivities over conservation efforts. Reports emerged of Holi celebrations at private resorts in areas like Varthur, where pool parties were organized despite the city's water woes.

The situation reached a boiling point when residents of SJ Park Apartments near Parappana Agrahara defiantly engaged in Holi celebrations, mixing colours in their swimming pool despite clear instructions against such wasteful practices. Adding to the controversy, prestigious hotels and resorts in Bengaluru were found hosting rain dances, drawing sharp criticism from concerned citizens and environmental activists.

In response to the flagrant disregard for water conservation, the water board has begun gathering information on organizers of rain and pool dance events, with strict orders issued to utilize treated water for such activities. Violators of these directives face fines of up to 5,000 rupees, as warned by the water board.