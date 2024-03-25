               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Andrey Lunyov Tp Join Camp Of Garabagh FC


3/25/2024 5:10:00 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The goalkeeper of the Russian national team Andrey Lunyov will join the camp of Garabagh FC today, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that the Russia-Paraguay friendly match scheduled to be held today was canceled due to the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall.

Russia won against Serbia on March 21 with four goals. Andrey Lunyov did not appear in this match.

