Eastern Military Zone Foils Attempt To Smuggle Narcotics Into Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 17 (Petra)-- Yesterday, an effort to illegally bring "large quantities" of drugs into the Kingdom from Syria was thwarted by the Eastern Military Zone.As per a military source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF), the Border Guards, working with the Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) and military security agencies, discovered a group of smugglers trying to enter Jordan illegally from Syria.The clash claimed the lives of two smugglers, injured others, and forced them to retreat deep into Syria. Many firearms were taken into custody, and the appropriate law enforcement agencies received the seized items.The source attested to the fact that the JAF is making every effort to drive out any enemy that would venture to jeopardize the security of the nation.