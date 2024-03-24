Compass Capital, CI Capital Launch EGP 3Bn Equity Fund

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Compass Capital, a leading Egyptian private equity firm, in partnership with CI Capital, a top-tier Egyptian investment bank, has announced the inception of the C3 Fund. This closed-end equity fund is dedicated to investing in a select portfolio of listed Egyptian companies.

The C3 Fund aims for a final size of EGP 3bn, with an initial closing of EGP 2bn expected by May 2024. Over 10 institutions and banks have already pledged their commitment to the fund.

Targeting 10-15 listed entities, the C3 Fund will acquire stakes of 10% to 33%, enabling substantial governance involvement.

Tarek Abdelrahman, Managing Partner at Compass Capital, expressed enthusiasm about the launch:“The C3 Fund grants investors entry to a premier portfolio of Egyptian companies, poised for significant growth. We're positioned to harness this potential.”

The C3 Fund adds to Compass Capital's impressive investment lineage, reflecting a decade of robust returns in the Egyptian market.

Managing assets exceeding $1bn, Compass Capital invests in healthcare, education, financial services, and consumer goods, consistently delivering strong investor returns.

CI Capital, awarded“Best Investment Bank in Egypt” by Euromoney in 2023, provides a full spectrum of investment banking, asset management, and brokerage services.