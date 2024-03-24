PM, UN Relief Co-Ordinator Discuss Gaza Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Sunday with UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, who is visiting the country.

The two sides discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and ways to bolster regional and international efforts for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and to facilitate an obstacle-free humanitarian aid access to the Strip.

HE Sheikh Mohamed reiterated Qatar's emphasis on the importance of the UN's role in supporting efforts to battle the worsening humanitarian catastrophe and putting an end to the suffering of the Palestinian brothers trapped in the Gaza Strip.

MENAFN24032024000067011011ID1108015411