Russian Missile Breaches Poland's Airspace: Warsaw's Reaction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish forces would shoot down a Russian missile if they were sure it was heading toward a target in Poland.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Poland Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said this during a media briefing on Sunday, Ukrinform reports.

"Each such situation is considered individually. But if there were any signs that the object was heading toward a target located on the territory of Poland, it would obviously have been downed," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

He noted that in view of this kind of situation, Poland is strengthening its air defense/missile defense system. Therefore, contracts were signed for the implementation of the second stage of the Visula air defense/missile defense program.

The Deputy Prime Minister of Poland thanked the American and British allies, in particular the UK Minister of Defense, who, after negotiations with the Polish side, decided to continue the deployment of air/missile defense systems, in particular Sky Saber, in Poland until the end of 2024.

Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that Russia continues to violate international law by attacking the territory of Ukraine.

"We will continue to support Ukraine, this support is important in the international arena, as well as provide military and humanitarian support. This is a matter related to Polish and global security," the Polish Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

He added that it is clear that no one can count on Russia's normal behavior and compliance with international law.

As reported, at 05:23 (Kyiv time) a Russian missile violated the airspace of Poland in the area of the village of Oserdów in the Lublin Voivodeship, where it flew for 39 seconds.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that the Russian missile had eventually left the airspace of Poland, and there was no need to shoot it down, as the relevant forces were monitoring the flight path.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland said it would demand explanations from the Russian side over the incident.

On the night of March 24, Russian troops launched another massive attack on Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 43 aerial targets: 18 out of 29 cruise missiles and 25 out of 28 Shahed one-way attack drones.