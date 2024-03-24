American admiral claims China is going to be prepared to confiscate Taiwan by 2027

(MENAFN) In a stark warning delivered to Congress, Admiral John Aquilino, the head of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, has raised concerns about China's military preparedness for a potential ground operation in Taiwan by 2027. The assertion, made during a session of the United States House Armed Services Committee, underscores the growing tensions surrounding the longstanding dispute over Taiwan's status and Beijing's assertive stance towards the island nation.



Taiwan, which Beijing considers an integral part of China, has been a point of contention in cross-strait relations for decades. While China's official policy advocates for peaceful reunification with Taiwan, it has consistently emphasized its willingness to resort to military force if necessary, particularly in response to perceived moves towards independence by the United States-backed Taiwanese administration.



Admiral Aquilino's testimony characterized China as an "adversarial regime" with the capability, capacity, and intent to disrupt the status quo in the Pacific region. He highlighted President Xi Jinping's purported directive for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027, signaling Beijing's commitment to achieving reunification with Taiwan by force if deemed necessary.



This timeline, speculated upon by senior United States officials including CIA Director William Burns, has been a subject of concern and analysis within American military circles for years. Discussions about a potential conflict for Taiwan, with 2027 identified as a critical juncture, have been ongoing, with some military commanders also mentioning a possible deadline of 2035.



However, uncertainties remain, as evidenced by Admiral Aquilino's acknowledgment last April that there is an element of speculation surrounding the issue.



The admiral's remarks come amidst escalating tensions between the United States and China, with Taiwan emerging as a focal point of strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific region. As the US reinforces its commitment to Taiwan's security through arms sales and military cooperation, Beijing's military buildup and assertive posture in the region continue to fuel concerns about the potential for a destabilizing conflict.



The implications of China's purported readiness to seize Taiwan by 2027 extend beyond regional security dynamics, with the prospect of a military confrontation carrying significant geopolitical ramifications. As such, Admiral Aquilino's testimony underscores the urgency for diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation and promote peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue, even as military preparedness remains a crucial aspect of strategic planning for all parties involved.

