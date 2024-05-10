War Update: 95 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ninety-five combat engagements occurred on the battlefield in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

In total, the enemy launched 6 missile strikes, 80 air strikes and 127 attacks using multiple rocket launchers on the positions of Ukrainian troops and Ukrainian cities and villages.

On May 9, enemy air strikes targeted Bilopillia, Kostiantynivka and Sadky in the Sumy region; Vesele, Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory in the Kharkiv region; Lyman, Verkhniokamianske, Druzhba, Spirne, Kalynove, Umanske and Bohoiavlenka in the Donetsk region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attacks outside Synkivka, Petropavlivka and Berestove in the Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled four attacks near Novosadove and Torske in the Donetsk region and Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 21 attacks near Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, Verkhniokamianske, Novyi, Rozdolivka, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Klishchiivka and Andriivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 attacks outside Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Novoselivka Persha, Umanske, Yasnobrodivka and Netailove in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continued to hold off the enemy near Kostiantynivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy made seven attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 19 times near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy attempted to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the east bank of the Dnipro River. In the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out two unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continued to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on invasion troops, wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact.

Ukrainian air and missile forces struck an enemy radar, two ammunition depots, an air defense system and 17 enemy personnel concentration areas.