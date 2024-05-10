Over A Third Of Urban Chinese Live In Sinking Cities

Sinking Chinese cities identified in the new study. Grey areas are regional hotspots. For each city, the top left of the circle notes how much of the city is subsiding (blue = not much; dark red = lots), the top right notes how much rapid subsidence there is, and the bottom notes the rate of subsidence. Ao et al / Science , CC BY-SA

There are a number of sinking hotspots in China mainly in the east of the country, especially near the coast. These include the inland capital Beijing and the nearby (London-sized) port city of Tianjin.

The subsidence has multiple causes, both natural and human-induced. Most large changes are human-induced. For cities built on geologically young sediments such as river deltas and floodplains, the biggest cause of subsidence is people withdrawing or draining water found underground.

This groundwater is safer to drink than surface water, so as a city grows it tends to extract even more water from below. This causes the soil to consolidate and the surface above to lower.

Other causes of city sinking include mines below some cities slowly collapsing and land reclamations – which are widespread along China's coast. The weight of the fill used to reclaim new land from the sea can cause the land to sink .

Cities often sink unevenly, and this differential subsidence is a much greater challenge than when an entire city sinks at a uniform rate. For instance, traffic vibration and tunneling are also contributing factors in certain areas – the new study found that Beijing is sinking much faster near subways and highways, up to 45mm a year.

Subsidence is often attributed to the weight of buildings, but this is probably overstated as modern foundation design aims to minimize the effect to avoid building damage.

Coastal cities such as Tianjin are especially affected as sinking land reinforces the problem of climate change-driven sea-level rise. The sinking of sea defenses is one reason why Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans in 2005.

China's biggest city, Shangha, has subsided up to three meters over the last 100 years. Built on already low-lying land where the Yangtze Delta meets the ocean, much of the city is barely above sea level, greatly increasing the consequences if flooding occurs.

The authors of the new study combined rates of subsidence with projected sea-level rise to estimate that the urban area in China below sea level could triple in size by 2120, affecting between 55 million and 128 million residents. This could be catastrophic without massive adaptation.

Parts of Japan's two largest cities, Tokyo and Osaka, sank by several meters during the 20th century. However, in the 1960s and '70s both banned groundwater withdrawal and provided alternative surface water supplies. This in turn stopped or greatly reduced city subsidence – the strategy had been effective.