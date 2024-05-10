Pentagon Confirms US Has Stopped Supplying Aerial Bombs To Israel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Due to the situation in Rafah in the Gaza Strip, the USA hassuspended the supply of a total of 3,500 aerial bombs to Israel,Azernews reports, citing the Pentagon spokesman, Patrick Ryder, ashe told in a statement.

According to him, the United States has not yet decided what todo with these supplies.

US President Joseph Biden said in an interview with CNN on May 8that if a major military operation takes place in the city ofRafah, the US will stop supplying weapons to Israel.

It should be noted that a large number of Palestinians who wereforced to leave other cities of Gaza have settled in Rafah to the Israeli side, the combat units of the Hamas groupare concentrated in Rafah.