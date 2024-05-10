U.S. Proud To Stand Together With Europe In Supporting Ukraine - Blinken

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has congratulated European countries on Europe Day, emphasizing common values and joint actions in support of Ukraine.

The U.S. foreign policy chief said this in a statement published on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

"As we celebrate Europe Day, we also celebrate the partnership between the United States and Europe. We are proud to stand together as we help Ukraine defend itself, support the Ukrainian people, and hold Russia accountable for its aggression," Blinken said.

He also mentioned that this year the United States and European allies would mark the 75th anniversary of NATO and shape the future of the military alliance.

"We are committed to our support of shared democratic values and mutual economic prosperity.

Without a doubt, our Transatlantic relationship is stronger than ever," Blinken said.