Microsoft employs DeepMind co-founder to head new consumer AI unit

(MENAFN) In a strategic move aimed at bolstering its presence in the realm of artificial intelligence (AI), Microsoft has named Mustafa Suleiman, one of the co-founders of Google's DeepMind, as the director of its newly established consumer AI unit. Suleiman, a British entrepreneur, played a pivotal role in the founding of DeepMind in London back in 2010. Under the guidance of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Suleiman will spearhead a new division within Microsoft, consolidating various consumer-oriented products such as Microsoft Copilot, Bing, Edge, and GenAI under a unified team known as "Microsoft AI," as per the announcement made by Microsoft.



This strategic move by Microsoft marks the company's latest endeavor to leverage the burgeoning potential of generative artificial intelligence. Building on its earlier investment of USD13 billion in OpenAI, the creator of GPT Chat, Microsoft is keen to capitalize on the advancements in AI technology. By swiftly integrating OpenAI's technology into its product ecosystem, Microsoft has solidified its position as a frontrunner in Silicon Valley's AI race, outpacing its competitors, notably Google.



In addition to its investment in OpenAI, Microsoft has demonstrated its commitment to advancing AI capabilities through investments in other AI-focused startups, including Mistral, a French technology development company. Microsoft's proactive approach towards AI innovation is further evidenced by the integration of AI assistants into its flagship products such as the Windows operating system, Office programs, and cybersecurity tools.



Under Suleiman's leadership, the newly established consumer AI unit, dubbed the Solomon Unit, is poised to embark on ambitious projects aimed at enhancing the integration of AI technologies across Microsoft's product portfolio. This includes initiatives such as integrating the Copilot version of AI into the Windows operating system and harnessing generative AI to enhance the functionality of the Bing search engine.



By strategically positioning itself at the forefront of AI innovation, Microsoft aims to not only enhance user experiences but also drive forward the broader adoption and integration of AI technologies across various sectors and industries.

