Shubman Gill To Marry Ridhima Pandit In December 2024? Read Details


6/1/2024 4:00:48 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Ridhima Pandit to marry Shubman Gill? A recent allegation got popular online, claiming that the 'Bahu Hamari Rajinikanth' actress will marry Shubman Gill in December 2024.

A recent allegation became popular online, claiming that the TV actress will marry Gill in December 2024. Ridhima has since said unequivocally that these charges are false.

According to TellyChakkar, Ridhima Pandit recently posted a video on her Instagram stories saying,

“I woke up with many calls from journalists asking about my marriage, but what marriage I am not getting married to and if something important like this is happening in my life"

"I myself would come out and announce the news; there is no truth to this news.”

Who is Ridhima Pandit?

Ridhima Pandit is well-known for her roles in the television programmes Bahu Hamari Rajnikant and Khatra Khatra Khatra. She also appeared in the first season of Bigg Boss OTT.

In a recent exclusive interview, Ridhima stated that it is unfortunate that no one talks about abuse on television.


She did not identify anyone, but she did mention an occasion in which an executive producer for her programme refused to allow her to see her ill mother in the hospital.

