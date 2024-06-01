Tyson Fight Postponed Following Health Scare: Organisers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Los Angeles: Mike Tyson's upcoming return to the ring against YouTuber Jake Paul has been postponed after the former heavyweight champion's recent scare, organisers said Friday.

Tyson, 57, needed medical on board a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday after complaining of nausea and dizziness in an incident that came just under two months away from his July 20 fight with Paul in Texas.

Fight organisers said in a statement on Friday that Tyson had been advised to do only minimal training in the coming weeks following a follow-up with doctors on Thursday, revealing the boxer had been struggling with an "ulcer flare up."

"The recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations," the statement said.

"Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.

"The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself."

The statement said a new date for the fight, which is to be carried live by streaming giant Netflix, would be announced by June 7.

Tyson, who on Tuesday insisted he felt "100%" despite Sunday's health drama insisted he would be in prime condition when his showdown with Paul eventually goes ahead.

"I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time," Tyson said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover.

"My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.

"Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good."

Paul meanwhile said he backed the fight's postponement.

"I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night," Paul said.

Tyson, who turns 58 in June, had been due to face the 27-year-old Paul in a professional bout comprising eight two-minute rounds that has been sanctioned by boxing authorities in Texas.

However several members of the boxing community, including former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, had voiced reservations about the fight, expressing concern Tyson could be hurt.

Tyson shrugged off the misgivings at a press conference earlier this month, describing his decision to return to the ring as a "no-brainer."

"I'm beautiful, that's all I can say," Tyson said. "The people who said that wish that they were up here. No one else can do this."

Tyson, who terrorized the heavyweight division in the 1980s and 1990s as the self-styled "baddest man on the planet", last fought as a professional in 2005.