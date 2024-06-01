Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 1: Check New Rate Of 8 Gram Gold

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of Gold in Kerala today (June 1) is Rs 6,650 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,255 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).
The price of gold in Kerala today (June 1) is Rs 6,650 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,255 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).
1 gram- Rs 6,650 (Rs 6,670 yesterday)
8 grams- Rs 53,200 (Rs 53,360)
10 grams- Rs 66,500 (Rs 66,700
100 grams- Rs 6,65,000 (Rs 6,67,0000)
1 gram- Rs 7,255
8 gram- Rs 58,040
10 gram- Rs 72,550
100 gram- Rs 7,25,500
1 gram- Rs 5,441
8 gram- Rs 43,528
10 gram- Rs 54,410
100 gram- Rs 5,44,100
MENAFN01062024007385015968ID1108283413
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.