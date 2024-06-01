Kerala Gold Rate Today, June 1: Check New Rate Of 8 Gram Gold

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of in Kerala today (June 1) is Rs 6,650 per gram for 22 karat and Rs 7,255 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).



The price of gold in Kerala today (June 1) is Rs 6,650 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,255 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).



1 gram- Rs 6,650 (Rs 6,670 yesterday)

8 grams- Rs 53,200 (Rs 53,360)

10 grams- Rs 66,500 (Rs 66,700

100 grams- Rs 6,65,000 (Rs 6,67,0000)

1 gram- Rs 7,255

8 gram- Rs 58,040

10 gram- Rs 72,550

100 gram- Rs 7,25,500



1 gram- Rs 5,441

8 gram- Rs 43,528

10 gram- Rs 54,410

100 gram- Rs 5,44,100

