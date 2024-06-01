LS Polls 2024: Theatres In These Cities To Broadcast LIVE Results

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Several movie theaters across Maharashtra will broadcast the Lok Sabha election results live, offering a new way for the public to engage with the electoral process.
The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 4, 2024. Some cities in Maharashtra will broadcast LIVE results.
SM5 Kalyan, and MovieMax chain of theatres in Sion, Kanjurmarg, Eternity Mall Thane, Wonder Mall in Thane, and Mira Road.
MovieMax in Amanora (Pune), The Zone, College Road (Nashik), and MovieMax Eternity Nagar (Nagpur).
The six-hour screening will start at 9 am, with prices ranging from Rs 99 to Rs 300.
