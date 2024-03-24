(MENAFN) South Africans battling with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Gaza, where thousands of civilians have been murdered since October, are going to be detained when they go back home, Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor has cautioned.



She allegedly made the declaration at a Palestinian solidarity happening in the South African capital, Pretoria, during the weekend. Pandor also stated that IDF groups with two nationalities would be taken from their South African citizenship as penalty.



“I have already issued a statement alerting those who are South African and who are fighting alongside or in the Israel Defense Forces. We are ready. When you come home, we’re going to arrest you,” stated the foreign minister, based on the news agency.



Pretoria earlier cautioned South Africans against becoming a past of the IDF in the Israel-Hamas war the previous December, quoting the hazard of breaching regional as well as global rule. Based on the =South African Department of International Relations as well as Cooperation, individuals have to gain administration consent before becoming a part of Israeli forces, but failure to do so is going to cause criminal prosecution.



Additional 31,000 humans, majority of them women as well as kids, have been murdered in Israeli air also ground assaults in Gaza since Premier Benjamin Netanyahu pledged to demolish Hamas in reply to the Palestinian army teams cross-border assault on October 7.



Hamas fired attacks on southern Israeli colonies, murdering no less than 1,100 humans as well as kidnapping hundreds of captives back to Gaza. Based on the United Nations, 570,000 humans in the besieged Palestinian region are starving, with up to 85 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million citizens evacuated by Israel’s five-month-long blasting crusade.

MENAFN24032024000045015687ID1108014818