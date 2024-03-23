Foreign Ministry Says 36 Jordanians Evacuated From Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A total of 36 out of 61 Jordanians identified for evacuation from Gaza have been successfully transported to Egypt via the Rafah crossing over the past two days, the Foreign Ministry's Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs announced on Saturday.

Sufian Qudah, the spokesperson for the ministry, said that the Jordanian Embassy in Egypt coordinated the transportation of 18 evacuees back to Jordan. These individuals, who departed from Nuweiba, were among the 36 evacuees. They arrived in Aqaba on a ship operated by the Arab Bridge Maritime Company, in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, according to Petra.

Upon their arrival in Aqaba, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority provided necessary assistance and medical care, and arranged transportation for those in need to Amman, added Qudah.

Qudah also said that the remaining 18 evacuees have arrived in Cairo.



He also noted that out of 1247 people registered on the ministry's lists, a total of 799 Jordanians have been evacuated from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah crossing.

He added that a dedicated team from the Jordanian Embassy in Egypt continues to supervise the evacuation operations and ensure the safety of Jordanian residents and visitors in Gaza.



Qudah reiterated the ministry's call for Jordanians in Gaza to seek assistance from the Directorate of Operations and Consular Affairs, stressing that assistance is available around the clock through the following contact numbers: 00962799562903, 00962799562471 or 00962799562193, or by e-mail at [email protected] .