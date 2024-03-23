Death Toll 133 And Counting In Moscow Russia

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Embassy of Panama in the Russian Federation, after learning of the attack on the outskirts of Moscow, which left more than 115 dead, recommended that the community of Panamanians residing in that country exercise caution.

It has been noted that the USA through Washington had some kind of intelligence and was able to pass along information to Putin before the ISIS attack, which was ignored due to mistrust.

The US government shared this information with Russian authorities in accordance with its long-standing 'duty to warn' policy.

The warning was that "extremists" had "imminent plans to target large gatherings in Moscow" and specifically mentioned concerts. It advised Americans in the city to avoid large gatherings.



MENAFN23032024000218011062ID1108013987