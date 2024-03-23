Umerov Calls On Denmark To Finance Training Of More F-16 Pilots

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Minister Rustem Umerov called on Denmark to finance the training of more Ukrainian pilots on F-16s in other countries if possible.

The Ministry of Defense announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, together with Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, met with a Danish delegation led by Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen in Kyiv," the statement said.

Umerov noted that defense cooperation between the two countries is growing, and a new unified mechanism for investing in Ukrainian companies is being developed. The priorities in this area are direct investment, joint defense companies, and localization of production in Ukraine.

The Defense Minister thanked his Danish counterpart for his country's role in numerous initiatives in support of Ukraine, especially for its co-leadership in providing F-16 aircraft and training Ukrainian pilots.

"I call on our Danish partners to finance the training of more Ukrainian F-16 pilots in other countries, if possible," Umerov said.

He also briefed the Danish delegation on the situation on the battlefield.

The parties discussed the immediate and long-term needs of the Ukrainian army, the Defense Ministry added.

As reported, Danish Defense Minister Poulsen took part in the XVI Kyiv Security Forum. He said that NATO countries can and must do more to support Ukraine, as it will be too late in two or three years.