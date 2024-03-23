'This Must Be Modi Ki Guarantee': Bhutan Premier Thanks ‘Brother’ PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Thimphu, March 23 (IANS) Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Saturday lauded his counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling his promise to visit Bhutan despite a hectic schedule and bad weather, saying that this must be "Modi Ki Guarantee".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a two-day state visit to Bhutan from March 22-23, which was earlier postponed by a day due to inclement weather at the Paro Airport.

"A big thank you to my brother, PM @narendramodi Ji, for visiting us. Neither his busy schedule nor inclement weather could prevent him from fulfilling his promise to visit us. This must be the #ModiKaGuarantee phenomenon!" PM Tobgay said in a post, which was shared along with a photograph of the two leaders, on X.

'Modi Ki Guarantee' denotes PM Modi's commitment to the aspirations of the common man and echoes the resolution of his government to "serve the last man standing."

As a special gesture, both King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and PM Tobgay, came to see PM Modi off at the airport as he wrapped up the official visit, which saw him being presented with Bhutan's highest civilian honour.

Touched by this gesture, PM Modi said he was 'honoured' and thanked the "wonderful people of Bhutan for their warmth and hospitality, saying that "India will always be a reliable friend and partner for Bhutan."

"This has been a very special Bhutan visit. I had the opportunity to meet His Majesty the King, PM @tsheringtobgay and other distinguished people of Bhutan. Our talks will add even more vigour to the India-Bhutan friendship. I am also grateful to have been conferred the Order of the Druk Gyalpo," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Before he left for New Delhi, PM Modi inaugurated the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital along with his counterpart Tobgay in Thimphu.

He called the state-of-the-art hospital, built with the assistance of the Indian government, a "beacon of hope for several families."