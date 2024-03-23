AFI Announces Six-Member Indian Team For World Cross Country Championships

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Saturday announced a six-member Indian team, set to compete at the prestigious World Cross Country Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, on March 30.

The team comprises top-notch athletes, including Asian Games medalists and national champions, ready to take on the challenge on the global stage.

In the men's section, the lineup boasts the likes of Kartik Kumar, the Asian Games 10,000m silver medalist, along with bronze medalist Gulveer Singh and national champion Hemraj Gujjar. Gulveer Singh, in particular, has been making headlines with his remarkable performances, recently shattering a 16-year-old national record in the men's 10,000m event.

The 25-year-old clocked 27.41.81 to better the earlier national mark of 28:02.89 by over 20 seconds that stood in Surendra Singh's name since 2008.

However, his effort was not enough for Olympic qualification as he missed the Paris Games qualification time of 27:00.00 by over 41 seconds.

Joining the men's team are women's national champion Ankita, along with Seema and Anjali Kumari, who complete the formidable women's contingent. With a blend of experience and talent, the Indian team is poised to make its mark on the challenging cross-country terrain in Belgrade.