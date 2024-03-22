Schneider Electric Eyes India To Become Manufacturing Hub

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 22 (KNN) In a strategic move, Schneider Electric, a leading player in energy management and automation, announced plans to invest Rs 3,200 crore by 2026, positioning India as its key manufacturing hub for both domestic sales and exports.

The company initiated this endeavour by inaugurating a state-of-the-art facility with a Rs 100 crore investment to produce cutting-edge cooling solutions for data centres in Bengaluru, reported PTI.

As part of this initiative, the company will also establish manufacturing facilities across various states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, and Odisha.

Presently, Schneider Electric operates 30 factories across India, including the newly inaugurated cooling solutions facility.

The newly opened cooling solutions factory, spanning approximately 6.5 acres and built with a Rs 100 crore investment, is poised to address the escalating demand for innovative cooling solutions in the burgeoning data centre ecosystem.

Notably, a significant portion, around 85 per cent, of the products manufactured in this facility will be exported, catering extensively to the data centre segment, as well as various sectors including buildings, industry, and infrastructure.

Fully owned by Schneider Electric, this factory assumes a critical role in the company's global supply chain, marking its second chiller solutions facility worldwide after its inaugural establishment in Italy.

Schneider Electric's latest facility underscores its unwavering commitment to delivering advanced, highly efficient, and sustainable solutions.

