Qatar Airways Wins Minister Of Transport 3Rd Padel Cup

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Transport H E Jassim Saif Ahmed Al Sulaiti crowned the Qatar Airways team as champions of the third edition of the Minister of Transport's Padel Championship Cup after their outstanding performance before the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority team.

The team defeated QCAA 2-0 in the final faceoff held in Padel-In Aspire Zone amid large fan attendance. Qatar Airways team was in full control and ended all the matches excellently.

Minister Al Sulaiti also appreciated the tournament sponsors: the two Official Sponsors Mwani Qatar and QTerminals, and the Gold Sponsor Milaha. He then awarded the two teams.

The final match was attended by Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdulla bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie, who is also the Managing Director and CEO of Qatar Rail, H E Sheikh Jabor Bin Hamad Al Thani, Director General of the Qatar Aeronautical Academy, Mwani Qatar's CEO Capt. Abdulla Mohamed Al Khanji, Group CEO of Milaha Fahad Saad Al Qahtani, Acting CEO of Mowasalat (Karwa) Ahmad Hassan Al Obaidly, and several officials from the MOT and transportation industry.

“We are pleased to have organised the Minister of Transport's Ramadan Padel Championship Cup for the third year in a row, particularly as this tournament comes in response to staff desire at entities working in the transportation sector,” said the tournament manager Ali Al Emadi.

Al Emadi said that they look forward to organising another excellent tournament next year. This tournament, he said, embodies the strong partnership amongst transportation entities across Qatar, as it constitutes an opportunity for the players of the participating entities to develop their skills in this game.

This year's championship featured 37 teams from 9 transportation entities: the MOT, Mwani Qatar, QTerminals, Milaha, Qatar Airways, QCAA, Qatar Aeronautical Academy, Mowasalat (Karwa), and Qatar Rail, which had significant contribution to the previous two editions of the tournament.