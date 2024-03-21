King Meets Bahrain Monarch

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Al Sakhir, March 21 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Thursday met with Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa at Al Sakhir Palace in Manama.The two leaders discussed the deep-rooted bilateral relations between the two countries and peoples, stressing keenness on expanding cooperation in various fields.The meeting also covered regional developments, especially the dangerous developments in Gaza, with the two sides stressing the need the need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, the protection of civilians, and the uninterrupted delivery of aid to the Strip.The two leaders reiterated the need to step up efforts to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing stability and security for all, whereby Palestinians can gain their just and legitimate rights.Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan's Ambassador to Bahrain Rami Wreikat attended the meeting.Sheikh Abdulla bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Bahraini monarch's personal representative, Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Bahraini monarch's representative for humanitarian work and youth affairs, and Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Supreme Council for Youth and Sport first deputy chairman, General Sports Authority chairman and Bahrain Olympic Committee president, as well as a number of senior Bahraini officials also attended the meeting.Earlier on Thursday, His Majesty was received at Sakhir Air Base by King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and a number of senior officials, who were also there to bid the King farewell.