Japan, IOM And ILO Help Protect Sri Lankans From Human Trafficking

Japan, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and the International Labour Organization (ILO) have joined hands to protect Sri Lankans from human trafficking.

With USD 2.6 Million funding support from the Government of Japan, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), and the International Labour Organization (ILO) launched 12-month“UPLIFT” project.

The initiative will contribute towards the sustainable socioeconomic reintegration, and enhancing of skills and livelihood of returnees, aspirant migrant workers, and victims of human trafficking.

This project is a successive initiative of the previously implemented project by IOM, ILO and Japan to promote the economic recovery and growth of Sri Lanka.

The rapid changes in the socio-economic contexts have exacerbated migrant workers' vulnerability to irregular migration and human trafficking. Lack of awareness on safe migration pathways and the existing national qualification frameworks also contributed to this. Further, many aspirant and returnee migrant workers face skills and qualification challenges that hinder their ability to secure decent employment opportunities both locally and abroad. Against this backdrop, an acute need has arisen to support Government's priorities and efforts to mitigate the risks of irregular migration and human trafficking; acquisition and recognition of skills; and sustainable reintegration of returnees towards promoting safe and regular migration.

The UPLIFT project has four key outcomes: ( 1.) Mitigate the vulnerabilities of returnees and other rural communities through enhanced access to sustainable enterprises and/or resilient livelihood opportunities. (2.) Mitigate the risks of irregular migration and human trafficking risks through information relating to safe and regular migration, necessary technical support and tools/infrastructure (3.) Increase the access to employability of women and men including youth (both locally and abroad) through enhanced skills development interventions (4.) Strengthen evidence-based data for effective policy formulation and decision making.

The project is consistent with the policy priorities of the Government of Sri Lanka such as the National Policy and Action Plan on Migration for Employment in Sri Lanka (2023-2027) and the National Strategic Action Plan to Monitor and Combat Human Trafficking (2021-2025).

The“UPLIFT” project was officially launched on 20 March 2024 with the participation of Mr. Katsuki Kotaro – Deputy Head of Mission Embassy of Japan in Sri Lanka, IOM Chief of Mission to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, ILO Country Director to Sri Lanka and the Maldives, Secretary to the Ministry of Labour and Foreign Employment, Major General Kulatunge, Chief of National Intelligence – Ministry of Defence (representing the National Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force) and representatives from other government and non-government organisations.

Kotaro – Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Japan stated,“Japan has been engaging in protection and upliftment of Sri Lankan migrant workers since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Each of them is an important asset and actor who can contribute to the economy and society of Sri Lanka even from overseas. I heard that the largest source of income for Sri Lanka is remittance from overseas workers. Japan would like to support their safe migration, protecting them from illegal human trafficking. I hope this will also promote our Specified Skilled Worker Program, where talented Sri Lankans can thrive in Japan, using their skills.”.

“ The project is aligned to the national priorities as outlined in the National Policy and Action Plan on Migration for Employment in Sri Lanka and the National Strategic Action Plan to Monitor and Combat Human Trafficking. We are grateful for the timely support from the Government of Japan for this important initiative towards promoting safe and regular migration, support the returnees and communities in vulnerable situations and to mitigate the risks of smuggling and trafficking in human beings”, said Sarat Dash, IOM's Chief of Mission in Sri Lanka.

Ms. Joni Simpson, Director, ILO Country Office for Sri Lanka and the Maldives noted that, " The ILO-IOM UPLIFT project enables Sri Lanka to better respond to the rapidly changing migration landscape. Strengthening the national skills infrastructure and evidence-based data systems pave the way for more effective policy formulation. Training in key sectors, equips aspirant and returnee migrant workers with the right skills and information, critical for gainful employment and accessing safe migration pathways. We appreciate the generous support from the Government of Japan to further decent work for the people of Sri Lanka ."