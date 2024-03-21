Kuwait, Egyptian Charity Sign USD 10 Mln-Agreement Financing Charitable Projects

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdulaziz Faisal

CAIRO, March 21 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Office for Charitable Projects signed an agreement with Misr Al-Kheir Foundation on Thursday to finance charitable projects in Egypt with a financial donation of USD 10 million provided by Kuwait Finance House.

The Director of Zakat House, Dr. Majid Al-Azmi representing the Kuwait Office for Charitable Projects, and the CEO of Misr Al-Kheir Foundation, Dr. Muhammad Al-Rifai signed the agreement.

Al-Azmi said in a statement to KUNA that the signing included a number of contracts for several development projects in various Egyptian governorates in partnership with the Misr Al-Kheir Foundation.

He added that these projects come with a generous donation from Kuwait Finance House to cover a wide range of socio-economic development issues (hunger, poverty, health, education, water and economic empowerment) in Egypt.

Adnan Sabti, Director of the Kuwait Office for Charitable Projects in Cairo, confirmed in a similar statement to KUNA that the donation provided by Kuwait Finance House amounts to USD 10 million.

On his part, Al-Rifai said in a similar statement to KUNA that the agreement between the Kuwaiti Zakat House and Misr Al-Kheir Foundation is a promising beginning of cooperation between the two sides and comes as a continuation of a previous cooperation that includes integrated development in society.

Al-Rifai stressed that this cooperation confirms the close ties between the Kuwaiti and Egyptian peoples, explaining that the protocol includes 33 development projects in various fields such as (health, education and relief).

He added that the protocol includes multiple projects like Ramadan baskets and tents distributed to various Egyptian governorates and supporting hospitals, improving the housing environment and other charitable projects. (end)

