Post Appendicitis Surgery, Arjun Bijlani Returns To The Set Of 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya...'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani, who recently underwent a surgery for appendicitis, and was advised two weeks bed rest, is now back on the set of his show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti'.

Arjun had undergone an emergency appendicitis surgery on March 9 at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai.

Talking about Arjun's return, producer Prateek Sharma said: "We were genuinely worried when we got to know about Arjun's surgery, but seeing him back on set, happy and healthy, fills us with gratitude. We're thrilled to have our Dr Shiv back with us."

Arjun added: "I am back on the set. Acting perks me up. Dr Shiv is back and my audiences have showered a lot of love. My unit is also like one happy family."

The story revolves around Shiv and Shakti, played by Arjun and Nikki Sharma, respectively, navigating their life through the challenges thrown at them.

Produced by Prateek under Studio LSD, the show airs on Zee TV.