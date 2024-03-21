Turkey Visa For Sri Lanka And Cypriot Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire)





TURKEY VISA FOR SRI LANKA CITIZENS

First-time visitors will be captivated by Turkey's magnificent natural beauty as well as its rich cultural and historical heritage. Sri Lankans must obtain a visa to enter Turkey because their country is not exempt from the country's visa requirements. The Turkish government introduced the e-Visa in 2013. Sri Lankans can use the Turkey Tourist e-Visa to travel to Turkey for leisure, sightseeing, or short business trips. Citizens of more than 100 countries can apply for this travel document online if they intend to visit Turkey. The online Turkey visa is valid for 180 days following admission. Tourists can thus enter Turkey at any time during that period. Sri Lankan visitors can only enter Turkey once and stay for up to 30 days. Travelers who want to visit Turkey for other reasons, like work or study, should apply at a Turkish embassy or consulate. Applicants from Turkey e-Visa approved nations must fill out an online eVisa application form with personal information and passport information in order to visit the country for tourist, business, or transit purposes. Sri Lankans can apply for a Turkish visa from anywhere in the world as long as they have internet access.

Documents required to apply for Turkey Tourist Visa



A Sri Lanka passport that is valid for at least six months from the date of entry in Turkey and has at least two blank pages for verification.

A valid email address to which the Turkey e-Visa will be delivered. You can use a Credit or debit card to cover the eVisa fees.

Turkey Visa for Cypriot Citizens

Cyprus is among the countries that require a visa to enter Turkey. Cypriots can now apply for a Turkish visa either online or at the Turkish Embassy in Cyprus. The Turkish government implemented an electronic visa to make the visa application process easier for qualified travelers from more than 100 countries. Cypriot citizens are among those eligible. The Turkey e-Visa (also called the Turkey e-Visa) is a government-issued document that allows you to enter Turkey. Citizens from eligible countries can quickly obtain a Turkey e-Visa by filling out an online application form. At border crossings, the Turkey e-Visa replaces the previous“Sticker Visa” and“Stamp Type” visas. An approved Turkey online visa from Cyprus is a one-time electronic visa that allows the holder to stay in the country for 30 days. The typical validity of the Turkish e-Visa is 3 months from the date of approval. Citizens of the Republic of Cyprus can now obtain a Turkish e-Visa entirely online, eliminating the need to visit an embassy or consulate in person to submit an application.

Requirements for Applying for an E-Visa:



A valid passport from an eligible country that has a minimum validity of 150 days beyond the date of arrival in Turkey.

A current email address to receive notifications regarding their pending eVisa application in their Inbox. A valid debit or credit card to pay for the visa fees.

Turkey eVisa

By 2024, Turkiye will attract visitors from all over the world. Citizens from more than 100 countries can apply for a Turkey e-Visa. Turkey e-Visa is a government-issued document that allows you to enter Turkey. Turkey's e-Visas are valid for transit, tourism, and business. Most countries require a passport valid for at least 5 months to visit Turkey. Travelers who meet the eligibility criteria can now apply for a Turkish visa online and stay in Turkey for up to three months. Citizens of eligible countries can apply for a Turkish e-Visa online by filling out an application form. At border crossings, the e-Visa replaces the previous“sticker visa” and“stamp type” visas. Travelers with a valid passport from one of the authorized countries are eligible to apply. The length of time a visitor can stay in Turkey with an e-Visa depends on their nationality: single or multiple entry visas are issued for 30, 60 or 90 days. All entries must be made within the validity period of 180 days. eVisa for Turkey, eligible travelers only need an internet connection to complete their application. The application is 100% online.

TURKEY eVISA APPLICATION DOCUMENTS



A valid Passport from an eligible country must be valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Emergency Visa for Turkey

You can apply for an emergency Visa. Even if you do not live in Turkey, you may be required to appear in court for legal reasons if a family member or loved one dies or becomes ill. Any of the following scenarios may necessitate a quick or emergency visit to Turkey. Foreign tourists in need of an emergency visa (e-emergency visa) are issued one. A Turkey Urgent Visa can be used to meet any unexpected or urgent need. Anyone in need of an immediate Turkish visa can obtain one using the Turkey e-Visa. You do not even need to print it because the e-Visa is immediately linked to your passport. Most nationalities can easily apply for a Turkish e-Visa online by filling out an Online Turkey Visa Application, thanks to the Turkish government.

Documentation Required for Urgent Visa for Turkey



A valid passport with a validity of 6 months

You can use a Credit or debit card to pay for the visa fees.

A valid Email address to receive the E-Visa in their Inbox.

Travel tickets to Turkey.

A letter from your doctor detailing your medical condition and why you are seeking treatment in the country.

Evidence that indicates the individual who is unwell or injured is a close relative. You must also show proof that the deceased was a close relative.