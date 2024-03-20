LS Polls: UP CEO Asks Candidates To Open Separate Bank Accounts

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 21 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa has asked all candidates contesting the Lok Sabha elections to have separate bank accounts which will help in monitoring of poll expenditure.

The CEO said a candidate can open an account using his or her name or have a joint account with an agent.

“A candidate can open an account even one day before filing nomination. Bank accounts can be opened in any bank (including co-operative bank) or post office,” he said in an official release on Thursday.

The CEO added that the ECI had instructed that all banks would open a dedicated counter and allow deposit and withdrawal of funds in the account on priority basis.“At the time of opening of the bank account for the candidate, banks will provide 200 copies of cheque book (no personalised) to the candidate. Banks are also instructed to monitor cash withdrawal from banks. Banks will inform the district election officer (DEO) in case of any suspicious transactions,” he added.

All banks will have to inform the DEO if the withdrawal is more than Rs 10 lakh. The DEO will share the information with the nodal officer of the income tax department for necessary action.

Rinwa said that during the election period, QR receipts would be generated by banks from the eSMS portal for transportation of cash, and it would be given to the officer accompanying the vehicle transporting the cash.

During the journey, when stopped for checking by a flying squad, static surveillance team or police team, QR code receipt would have to be shown.

If the details of cash being transported do not match with the QR receipt during checking, the cash will be seized.

However, if due to some technical reasons, QR receipt is not being generated by the bank from eSMS portal, the cash will be transported along with requisite evidence as per the SOP issued for cash transportation for banks.

Meanwhile, following the imposition of the model code of conduct in the state, 2.23 lakh licensed weapons have been surrendered across the state, while 271 licences were seized and 3,391 were cancelled.

The police, till now, have recovered 748 arms, 767 cartridges, 4 kg explosives, 62 bombs and sealed 135 illegal arms manufacturing units.