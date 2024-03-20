Top Events Of The Day: MLC Polls In UP, Bihar SC Hearings On Ecs, Electoral Bonds Tech Launches Galore And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Today, March 21, promises to be a tech extravaganza, with major launches like Vivo T3, OnePlus Ace 3V, BMW Vision Neue Klasse X SUV, and Microsoft's Copilot, Windows, and Surface events. Meanwhile, the Indian Army will honour its gallant soldiers, and Ukraine awaits an IMF decision. The SC will also hear pleas on EC appointments and has directed the SBI to reveal all electoral bond data, decisions that could reshape the electoral landscape Polls in UP and Bihar: The MLC election in Bihar and UP is scheduled for Thursday, March 21. The last date for filing the nomination was March 11 summons Delhi CM Kejriwal for 9th time: According to individuals familiar with the matter, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued new summons to Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, requiring his presence for questioning on March 21. This pertains to the money laundering investigation connected to irregularities in the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22 to hear pleas against appointment of Election Commissions: The Supreme Court remarked on Friday that it is the Union government's responsibility to elucidate why it proceeded to appoint two new Election Commissioners (ECs) under a statute currently under legal dispute. The Court has scheduled a hearing on the matter for March 21 directs SBI to reveal all electoral bond data by Mar 21:“To prevent potential controversies in the future and to fully implement our ruling from February 15, 2024, the chairperson of the bank must submit an affidavit by 5 pm on Thursday (March 21). The affidavit should confirm the disclosure of all details within its possession and affirm that no information has been withheld,” instructed the bench: Cong to finalise seat-share arrangement with Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar's NCP: The Congress is likely to finalise its seat-share arrangement with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's NCP faction in Maharashtra on March 21, with the grand old party set to contest from around 19 seats in the state said while the Shiv Sena (UBT) is likely to contest 23 seats, the NCP's Sharad Pawar faction will field candidates from six seats, according to talks with various partners so far Army's Northern Command to honour its gallant and distinguished soldiers and units: The Northern Command of the Indian Army will pay tribute to its brave and distinguished soldiers and units during a prestigious Investiture Ceremony set to take place at Prayagraj's military station on March 21 polls: Cong to release list for two Lok Sabha seats in Goa: Amit Patkar, Goa's state Congress president, indicated that the party's candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in Goa are expected to be revealed on Thursday. Speaking to TOI on Tuesday, Patkar mentioned that the party's Central Election Committee convened and finalised the candidates for states participating in the initial phases of the polls. Patkar added that the next CEC meeting is scheduled for March 21 in Delhi, during which candidates for both the North Goa and South Goa seats will be announced Nifty Realty Index Fund NFO closes on March 21: HDFC Mutual Fund announced the launch of the HDFC NIFTY Reality Index Fund. The scheme opened for public subscription on March 7, 2024, and will close on March 21, 2024. The scheme re-opens for continuous sale and repurchase within five business days from the date of allotment T3 confirmed to launch in India on Mar 21: Vivo has officially announced that its Vivo T3 smartphone will be launched in India on March 21. This smartphone is set to be exclusively available on Flipkart and will join the lineup of recent mid-range releases this month, alongside devices like the Nothing Phone 2a, Realme 12, Realme 12+ 5G, and iQOO Z9 5G, among others winner 'Oppenheimer' to stream on Jio Cinema: The globally acclaimed film 'Oppenheimer' which won in seven categories at the 96th Academy Awards, will be available for watching on JioCinema from March 21 Vision Neue Klasse X SUV's global debut on March 21: BMW has officially revealed the launch of the Vision Neue Klasse X SUV on March 21, 2024. A teaser image has been shared on the company's social media platform, offering a glimpse of the car's side contour, resembling the current iX model schedules Copilot, Windows, and Surface event for March 21: Microsoft has scheduled an event on March 21, where it is anticipated to unveil new Surface hardware, features of Windows 11, and updates regarding its Copilot AI. Named“New Era of Work,” this digital-only event arrives as the industry prepares to introduce a new category of“AI PCs.” Many anticipate that these AI-centric computers could potentially rejuvenate the declining sales of PCs observed in recent quarters.

Ukraine awaits a decision on a new IMF tranche on March 21: The National Bank anticipates that Ukraine will secure more than $10 billion in external funding during March and April. A positive outcome from the IMF board of directors will enable Ukraine to access the fourth tranche of $900 million under the EFF programme on March 21.

MENAFN20032024007365015876ID1108003286