Hikmat Hajiyev: Nowruz Holiday Is Already Celebrated In All Sovereign Territories Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nowruz holiday is already celebrated in all sovereign
territories of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports,
citing Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan -
Head of the Department of Foreign Policy of the Presidential
Administration, expressed this opinion in his post on the official
"X" account.
The post reads:
"This year Novruz celebration in Azerbaijan is different from
the ones we used to have. Novruz is celebrated with Novruz bonfires
in the entire sovereign territories of Azerbaijan free from
military occupation and gray zones.
As it has been said Game Over! While offering Novruz best
wishes, we no longer say next year in Shusha or Khankandi. We are
in Shusha, Khankandi, and other liberated lands with the spirit of
Novruz. Updated United Nations map No:3761 dated 2024 with proper
geographical names is the best illustration of new realities!"
MENAFN20032024000195011045ID1108002489
