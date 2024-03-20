               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Hikmat Hajiyev: Nowruz Holiday Is Already Celebrated In All Sovereign Territories Of Azerbaijan


3/20/2024 3:10:21 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nowruz holiday is already celebrated in all sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy of the Presidential Administration, expressed this opinion in his post on the official "X" account.

The post reads:

"This year Novruz celebration in Azerbaijan is different from the ones we used to have. Novruz is celebrated with Novruz bonfires in the entire sovereign territories of Azerbaijan free from military occupation and gray zones.

As it has been said Game Over! While offering Novruz best wishes, we no longer say next year in Shusha or Khankandi. We are in Shusha, Khankandi, and other liberated lands with the spirit of Novruz. Updated United Nations map No:3761 dated 2024 with proper geographical names is the best illustration of new realities!"

MENAFN20032024000195011045ID1108002489

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search