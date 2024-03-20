"SIRA" Energy Week honors Dr. Sultan Al Jaber for global leadership in sustainable energy

(MENAFN) During the "SIRA" Energy Week, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and President of the COP28 Conference of the Parties, emphasized the COP28 presidency's dedication to enhancing global efforts in reducing emissions. Their focus lies in achieving effective climate action while concurrently ensuring energy security and fostering sustainable economic and social development, aligning closely with the leadership's vision in the UAE.



At the event, Dr. Al Jaber was honored for his influential role in sustainable energy leadership. He was awarded the "Leadership Award from the SIRA Energy Week for mobilizing a global consensus on building a sustainable energy future." This recognition highlighted his outstanding efforts, which have had a positive impact on a global scale, particularly in leading the process of reconciling differing viewpoints among parties.



One notable accomplishment highlighted during the event was the historic "UAE Agreement," a significant milestone in multilateral political action. This agreement established a clear trajectory toward preserving the possibility of achieving the 1.5-degree Celsius goal, translating commitments into tangible results, and ensuring the implementation of necessary measures on a global scale. Dr. Al Jaber's leadership played a crucial role in facilitating this agreement, showcasing his dedication to advancing sustainable energy initiatives and addressing the pressing challenges of climate change.

MENAFN20032024000045015682ID1107999065