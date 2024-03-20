ICMEI Nominates Ambassador Vahagn Afyan As Patron Of Indo Armenia Film And Cultural Forum

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI) takes immense pride in bestowing the esteemed patronship of the Indo Armenia Film and Cultural Forum upon His Excellency Mr. Vahagn Afyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Republic of India.



In a momentous occasion, Ambassador Vahagn Afyan graciously accepted the patronship, expressing his delight and optimism for the future of Indo-Armenian relations. He emphasized his commitment to strengthening the ties between the two nations through the medium of art and culture, paving the way for deeper understanding and collaboration.



The Indo Armenia Film and Cultural Forum, established with the support of the Embassy of Armenia in India, has been instrumental in fostering bilateral relations and promoting cultural exchange between India and Armenia. Over the years, the forum has played a pivotal role in facilitating meaningful interactions and collaborations in the realms of cinema, media, fashion, and literature.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chair for the Indo Armenia Film and Cultural Forum, expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Vahagn Afyan for accepting the esteemed patronship role. He highlighted the forumï¿1⁄2s significant contributions to enhancing mutual understanding and appreciation between India and Armenia, citing their partnership in major events such as the Global Film Festival, Global Festival of Journalism, Global Fashion Week, and Global Literary Festival.



The association of Ambassador Vahagn Afyan as the patron of the Indo Armenia Film and Cultural Forum marks a significant milestone in the journey towards fostering closer ties and promoting cultural diplomacy between India and Armenia. His leadership and vision will undoubtedly inspire greater collaboration and synergy between the two nations, enriching the cultural landscape and strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation.





