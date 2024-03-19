Investornewsbreaks Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) Strategically Shifts Focus Into AI Financial Services

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Blue Hat (NASDAQ: BHAT)

has announced its shift into AI financial services. According to Dr. Deanna Liu, executive director of Golden Strategy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of BHAT, this strategy is a proactive response to the growth in artificial intelligence technology and the evolving market dynamics.“We believe that the development of AI technology can be divided into three stages: infrastructure construction, the potential for revenue increase, and productivity enhancement. Since 2023, BHAT has undergone comprehensive restructuring, with AI finance being the new focus, responding to the tremendous change brought about by AI in the financial sector,” Dr. Liu said, further stating that the future of AI technology in the financial field will greatly impact lives of individuals and institutions.“We have always believed that AI should not be pursued solely for the sake of chasing high technology. Only by integrating AI with real-world scenarios can its effectiveness be fully realized. Both myself and BHAT hope to become leading promoters of this change.”

About Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Blue Hathas shifted its focus into artificial intelligence financial services. The move marks the company's deepening commitment to the field of AI technology applications and its belief in future development that will open up tremendous opportunities.

