Innoventures Education Girl Students Win Prestigious Global And Regional Honours In Philanthropy, Business And Tech

DIA EH student Netra Venkatesh is the only person from the UAE to win the renowned Legacy Award from this year's The Diana Award.

Four Innoventures Education students placed third in the prestigious Harvard Crimson Global Case Study Competition, beating over 800 teams from across the world. Eight students successfully graduate from the UAE's Swift Accelerator program by Sandooq Al Watan.

Dubai, UAE; 19 March 2024: Innoventures Education is celebrating a wave of outstanding achievements by its exceptional female students. Netra Venkatesh, a 17-year-old powerhouse at DIA Emirates Hills, is the only person from the UAE recognized with the prestigious Legacy Award at the 25th Anniversary of The Diana Award ceremony in London. Presented by Prince William and Prince Harry, the award honours young people who exemplify the power of social action and humanitarian efforts.

Netra is the founder of SpunkGo, a remarkable organization that empowers girls globally. SpunkGo brings together over 5,000 young women from disadvantaged backgrounds across 20 countries, fostering a vibrant online community. Through free life skills webinars featuring inspiring women speakers, SpunkGo equips girls with knowledge and opportunities for personal growth.

Netra's journey of excellence is just one of many at Innoventures Education.

A team of four brilliant young girls – Eva Chacra, Caitlyn Rodrigues, Afia Suhail, and Siddhi Rai – secured an exceptional third place finish in the prestigious Harvard Crimson Global Case Study Competition . Just 14 years old and some of the youngest competitors, these Year 10 students from DIA Emirates Hills beat 800 teams from around the world, showcasing their innovative problem-solving skills and critical thinking on a global platform.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence awarded an all-girl team of eight remarkable students from Year 10 and 11 at DIA Emirates Hills with certificates for successfully graduating from the Swift Accelerator program by Sandooq Al Watan. Under the guidance of Apple-certified developers, the students honed their app development skills in a rigorous six-month programme.

Congratulating the achievers Poonam Bhojani, CEO of Innoventures Education said: 'We are deeply inspired by the dedication, imagination, and passion of our girls. Their achievements underscore the power of future-focused education and our focus on empowering young girls to be changemakers. We are committed to equipping our students with the support they need to make a positive impact in an ever-evolving world.'

Hitesh Bhagat, Principal at DIA Emirates Hills, said: “All our achievers exemplify the spirit of Innoventures Education – Achievement, Innovation, and Responsibility that goes over and beyond academics. We are thrilled to witness their extraordinary achievements and global recognition. We know they will continue be change agents, making a positive impact on the world.”

Netra Venkatesh said:“It was an honour to receive this award from Prince William and Harry. I thank the Diana Award team for the useful workshop they held for the awardees ahead of the awards ceremony. I am most happy for the further recognition this brings to the 5000 plus girls of SpunkGo. This award will go a long way to further our cause of empowering girls across the developing world via education.”

