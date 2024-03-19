Time For Ultra-Orthodox Jews To Join The Israeli Army

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Just when you think nothing can surprise you anymore in Israeli politics, someone always comes along with a new twist.

This time it was Yitzhak Yosef, one of Israel's two chief rabbis. In response to debates over whether ultra-Orthodox Jews should be required to serve in the military, or continue to be excused to study religious texts full time, he had a simple answer:

“If they force us to go to the army, we'll all go abroad,” he declared on March 9, 2024.

Ultra-Orthodox resistance to conscription is nothing new.

But the forcefulness of this declaration is new, especially coming in the midst of a war. And Yosef is not any random rabbi. He is the son of Ovadia Yosef , who was the spiritual leader of the Shas Party: an important partner in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing and religious governing coalition.

Ever since the state of Israel's founding in 1948, ultra-Orthodox Jews – those who take the strictest approach toward following Jewish law, and are now around 14% of the population – have been exempt from military service. Among all other Jewish citizens, from the secular to the modern Orthodox, men are required to serve 32 months, and women 24, plus reserve duty.

In 2017, the country's Supreme Court ruled against the exemptions , but they have continued through a series of legislative workarounds. The latest is due to expire at the end of March 2024 , however – and other Israelis' resentment toward the ultra-Orthodox exemption is at a high.

As a historian , I see the conscription debate as more than a political crisis for Israel's government. The question is so sensitive because it opens up fundamental questions about the cohesion of Israeli society in general, and of the ultra-Orthodox, or“Haredi,” population's attitude toward the Jewish state in particular.

It also illustrates the complexity of a country that is not as easily explained as many of its supporters and critics alike believe.

Yitzhak Yosef, center, the Sephardi chief rabbi of Israel, attends a protest against religious reforms in Jerusalem in 2022. Photo: AP via The Convrsation / Mahmoud Illean

Initial compromise

Historically, Orthodox Jews struggled to justify the idea of a Jewish state. They prayed for centuries to return to Jerusalem and rebuild the temple, but had a specific return in mind: a Jewish state established by the Messiah . Any other kind of Jewish sovereignty, they believed, would be blasphemy.