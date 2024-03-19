A 'Global Britain': How Has The Azerbaijan-UK Relationship Benefitted From This New Foreign Policy Approach?

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The UK's decision to leave the European Union in June 2016 has
had major implications for the country's approach to its foreign
policy. As the UK, in theory at least, was to begin retaining some
of the autonomy it believed to have lost to the European Union, its
relationship with countries from different continents was bound to
change. The Johnson government's emphasis on a 'Global Britain ', a policy that outlined the
UK's long-term vision for its international strategy, emphasized
the importance of a foreign policy that expanded beyond the UK's
traditional allies. This included forging new economic and trade
alliances, but also reviving historic partnerships with the likes
of Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, the political
instability which has characterised British politics in recent
years, reflected by the frequent change in the Prime Ministerial
position, cooled down the Conservative Party enthusiasm for this
new approach and pointed to a more pragmatic way forward which
prioritised Britain's immediate interests. This was certainly
influenced by events such as the Ukraine war but does encourage a
broader consideration of whether the UK was serious about becoming
a more participative actor in areas like international development
and post-conflict humanitarian efforts. Most importantly, how does
the UK's relationship with Azerbaijan fit within this dynamic? Are
recent actions truly indicative of a more 'global' UK that wants to
establish a deep and persistent presence across the international
system, of which Azerbaijan is an increasingly powerful part?
The relationship between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom has
historically been associated with cooperation in the oil industry.
The same can be said for other European partners. The increasingly
influential and participative nature of Azerbaijan's foreign policy
in confronting major global issues, including the fight against
climate change and Islamophobia , is reflective of the country's
belief in multilateralism and the role of international
institutions in promoting cooperation. Azerbaijan's status as a
reliable partner is not only restricted to its relationship with
the UK, with several key gas deals signed in recent times between
Azerbaijan and EU member states. This includes the July 2022 agreement to double the volume of gas
exports from Azerbaijan to Europe by 2027, which turned out to be a
starting point for further deals with countries like Bulgaria,
Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia. This interconnectedness originated
following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The UK's British
Petroleum (BP) was part of a group of leading oil companies that
represented the first significant Western investment in a
post-Soviet country. This served as an essential starting point for
economic relations between the two countries, culminating in the
UK's current status as the largest foreign investor in Azerbaijan.
The Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed in
1994 was a ground-breaking deal between the State Oil Company of
Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and a consortium of 11 foreign
companies that represented a total of six nations. The agreement
was a key step taken by already independent Azerbaijan to open up
its economy to foreign investment, enabling its oil industry to
develop in a direction that allowed for much broader economic
development in the country and also the neighbouring region. In
2017, the sides renewed and extended their commitment to 2050. BP
is the biggest shareholder of the consortium (with a share of
approximately 30%), officially formed in February 1995 after the
ratification of the PSA by the Azerbaijani Parliament. In addition,
BP's active engagement in helping Azerbaijan transport oil and
natural gas include the Shah-Deniz 2 project of which the company
is the principal operator. This reinforces that in the UK's
strategic vision, Azerbaijan is considered a partner for the
long-term with which there are ample opportunities to explore. In
recent times, though, this relationship appears to have broadened
and diversified. The sides are increasingly public about their
willingness to work together and are making commitments that
consider mutual interests. This calls for a closer assessment of
the recent dynamic of the relationship.
The Azerbaijan-UK relationship is a highly institutionalized
one, with numerous mechanisms in place that enhance strategic
dialogue and facilitate cooperation on the most pressing issues
concerning both sides. A fundamental pillar of this is the
UK-Azerbaijan Joint Intergovernmental Commission, established in
2015 and which has since then had six sessions. The location of the
commission alternates between Baku and London, with high profile
government officials in attendance. The agendas for discussion tend
to be allencompassing, highlighting the will of both sides to
engage on as broad a range of topics as possible. In fact, the
latest meeting noted that between 1995 and the first six months of
2023 alone, the UK invested 35 billion USD in Azerbaijan. Furthermore, the
meeting resulted in the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement between Bridge Group
Companies of Azerbaijan and UK's Concrete Canvas Ltd.
Following the restoration of the country's territorial
integrity, the Azerbaijani government has pursued an intense
rebuilding policy with the aim of creating adequate conditions
ahead of the return of displaced Azerbaijanis that were victims of
decades of Armenian aggression. Moreover, President Ilham Aliyev
has repeatedly stated the importance of opening
up the Karabakh region to foreign investors. This will not only
assist with the restoration of the territories but also raise
global awareness of the suffering endured by the native population
of the restored territories. The UK, as expected given the
comprehensive nature of the relationship between the countries, has
been at the forefront of this. The UK has assisted the landmine
clearance program, an essential and highly complex process given
how challenging it has proven to engage with Armenia constructively
on the matter. In fact, even those land mine maps that have been
provided appear to be deliberately misleading. The 6th Session of
the Joint Intergovernmental Commission between the United Kingdom
and Azerbaijan, held in December 2023.
UK government has announced various packages of financial
assistance, with one example being £500,000 provided in June 2022 to support the
UNDP's running of the process. Total funding is now estimated to be
well-over £1 million, in addition to the £1 million provided as
humanitarian assistance to the International Committee of the Red
Cross (ICRC) in 2020. UK funding focuses specifically on 'training
and expert advice', aiming to prevent the loss of civilian life as
a result of land mine explosions. Given the profound damage to
Azerbaijani territory as a consequence of Armenian occupation,
something that is still being felt due to the widespread
implantation of land mines, this support should prove crucial in
eliminating what is an unprecedented threat to local populations.
In fact, as per the UK government's own conclusions, the Karabakh
region can easily be considered as the most contaminated in the
world when it comes to 'unexploded ordnance '.
The UK's efforts in this sphere are not restricted to financial
assistance. Leading British companies, such as Anglo Asian Mining
PLC, work closely with the British Embassy in Baku to create
economic opportunities and generate growth in Azerbaijan. In fact,
a fresh protocol was recently signed between Anglo
Asian Mining and the Azerbaijani government to introduce fresh
changes to operational methods and ensure all procedures are as up
to date with international sustainability practices as possible.
Once again, this illustrates the potential seen by those in the
British business environment in Azerbaijan and the country's
prospects. President Ilham Aliyev, on numerous meetings with
British officials, has highlighted and appreciated the leading role
taken by UK companies in restoring the liberated territories.
In November 2023, the British Embassy in Baku organised a
webinar focusing on investment opportunities in
Azerbaijan. The rebuilding process was referred to as the“biggest
commercial opportunity outside of oil and gas”, with mostly
UK-based companies in attendance. A similar event focusing on architectural opportunities
was also organised, with the liberated territories offering foreign
investors an opportunity to expand their footprint to a South
Caucasus region that possesses increasing geopolitical and economic
importance. Among the attendees were representatives of Chapman
Taylor, a British firm that has been involved in construction
projects in Azerbaijan for many years. There are several further
examples that can be mentioned, including the UK's active de-mining
efforts in the cities of Jabrayil, Fizuli and Agdam.
However, it is more important to emphasize the importance of
evident political will as a facilitating factor for this
cooperation. The UK has not 'simply' supported Azerbaijan
financially and materially. Imperatively, it has been firm and
clear in its rejection of baseless Armenian accusations of ethnic
cleansing following the September military operation that helped
Azerbaijan complete the restoration of its control over Karabakh.
In regular parliamentary discussions , for example, Leo
Docherty, the UK Minister for Europe, has emphasized this position.
The UK recognizes the territorial integrity of both countries,
prioritising the facilitation of constructive dialogue between both
sides and doing this in a way that has a direct and long-lasting
impact 'on the ground'. This degree of conviction is absolutely
essential, especially given the efforts of other European powers to
jeopardize the peace process and damage Azerbaijan's
credibility.
Further examples stress the UK's desire to engage with
Azerbaijan on a broad range of issue areas. The upcoming COP29 to
be held in November 2024 reflects Azerbaijan's commitment to
contributing towards the transition to a green economy, with the
liberated territories declared as 'green energy' zones and an Action Plan
introduced for 2022-2026. The UK government has offered to provide
direct support , mainly through experience
sharing given that COP26 was held in the city of Glasgow. The
desire of the Azerbaijani government to institutionalize its green
agenda is highly appreciated not only in the UK, with the
rebuilding process viewed as a great opportunity to serve as an
example of an oil-rich country working towards the common goal of
tackling climate change.
Finally, given the increasingly unpredictable and diverse nature
of threats facing the international community, the UK government
has offered Azerbaijan assistance with modernizing its approach to
cybersecurity . Russia's actions in recent years
and the rapid surge in the use of artificial intelligence
necessitates an approach that ensures stability and resilience. The
UK is considered to be a world leader in this regard, hence its
willingness to assist countries like Azerbaijan that are developing
rapidly. This has been mentioned consistently at high-profile
meetings between officials.
There are numerous other instances that reflect UK-Azerbaijani
cooperation. Nevertheless, the key takeaway should focus on just
how apparent the UK's desire to operate in and with Azerbaijan is.
Given recent unjustifiably hostile rhetoric towards the country
from institutions such as the European Parliament and individual leaders such
as French President Emmanuel Macron , it is reassuring that
Azerbaijan has a partner in the 'Western' world that it can work
with to modernize itself and crucially, restore its devastated
territories. The UK government, unlike other leading European
states, has been supportive of the country by refusing to endorse
Armenian propaganda that seeks to disinform the international
community by disregarding Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.
As Azerbaijan continues to develop and further solidifies its
involvement on the international arena, the UK is likely to engage
even more. The cross-disciplinary nature of this relationship
suggests that these are not done merely for the sake of securing
'political wins' in the region in the midst of domestic
uncertainty. The UK sees potential in working with Azerbaijan, and
most importantly, sees it as a country that should benefit from its
policy of becoming more Global. Even though the Sunak government
appears to have scaled back its language on Global Britain, there
is no reason to believe the UK will not continue to deepen its
engagement with the 'rest of the world'. This is likely to continue
benefiting the bilateral relationship, something the Azerbaijani
side would definitely welcome given the complexity of 'undoing' the
damage inflicted on its sovereign territory.
Author: Huseyn Sultanli
Analyst - Political Risk, International Law, Conflictology,
European Affairs and Azerbaijani foreign policy
MSc International Relations Graduate, LSE
London, United Kingdom
