Trade MENA Stocks At Zero Cost With Amana

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) MENA 's leading neobroker, amana, is transforming the trading and investing landscape for its customers by offering unprecedented pricing on MENA stocks, enabling more customers to participate in the economic growth of the region.

amana's pricing advantage

Drawing inspiration from the success of brokers like Robinhood in the US, amana's groundbreaking zero-commission, zero-fees MENA Pricing strategy on the first $100,000 in investment is poised to be a game-changer. In addition to not charging any commission on MENA stocks, amana will also cover all exchange and all clearing fees on MENA stock transactions. This will dramatically reduce the cost of trading and investing in MENA stocks. It will also broaden market access, making it easier and more affordable for individuals to partake in this region's burgeoning economic journey.

Consider these revealing statistics for context: just about five per cent of the Middle East's population is currently invested in the stock market. This figure pales in comparison to the US (58 per cent), Australia (40 per cent), and Japan (30 per cent), where the populace is significantly more engaged.

This is precisely why amana is committed to reshaping the region's financial markets. By leveraging its ultra-competitive pricing strategy, amana aims to make these markets more inclusive and accessible, echoing the global trend of democratising finance.

amana's technological edge

An estimated 30 per cent of all trading activity within a country originates from external sources, underscoring the importance of regionalisation and globalisation. This also highlights how amana's flagship trading platform, the amana app, with its user-friendly interface, transcends geographical boundaries, offering opportunities to engage in markets all across MENA and globally. With amana, you can also invest and trade over 5,500 international assets, anything from Tesla and Amazon, to gold, forex or crypto all in one account.

Enhanced by the browser-based amanaWeb , the amana app is an all-encompassing trading tool. It enables customers to trade, invest, learn, and research seamlessly, regardless of their location. Actively trading, investing, or simply checking portfolio values can be done in mere seconds. Additionally, MetaQuotes MT4/M5 platforms are also available with amana.

MENA potential

The Middle East boasts about 1,160 listed companies with a combined market capitalisation of around $4 trillion, which highlights the significant market potential amana's customers can tap into. Most of the stocks are immediately available to trade with amana, which covers all major MENA exchanges in Dubai , Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon and Egypt. amana gives access to popular stocks like SALIK, Saudi Aramco, Qatar National Bank, FAB or DEWA. It offers physical shares, CFDs, as well as fractional trading on all shares (MENA and global).

As amana adopts the unique MENA pricing model, it moves towards a more inclusive and accessible financial landscape for all. It extends an invitation to traders and investors across MENA, both existing and prospective, to participate in forging a prosperous financial future for themselves, the Middle East, and beyond. Now is the time to engage in the remarkable growth journey of the Middle East with amana!