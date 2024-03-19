Thalapathy Vijay's Car Damaged Amid Huge Fan Turnout In Kerala; WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thalapathy Vijay arrived in Thiruvananthapuram to shoot his upcoming movie Greatest of All Time (GOAT) last day. He has returned to Kerala after 14 years since his last film, Kaavalan in 2011. The fans were gathered in the airport and stadium to welcome the acclaimed actor.





However, fans damaged the car in which Vijay traveled. A video of the vehicle reveals shredded glass and several dents. Vijay is scheduled to shoot for 'GOAT' for over a week. The actor's crew was overwhelmed by the large crowd that had gathered to welcome the 'Leo' actor back to Kerala after 14 years away.

After arriving at the hotel, photos and videos of Vijay's car circulated on social media. The car's window was broken and even the door was cracked. The movie that were previously intended to be shot in Sri Lanka are now being shot in Thiruvananthapuram.

Thalapathy Vijay's forthcoming film, Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabu, is generating a lot of buzz as it is expected to be his last movie before entering politics. Venkat Prabhu's 'The Greatest of All Time' is a science fiction film. Vijay plays two characters in the film, which AGS Entertainment produces. The ensemble cast includes Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Vaibhav, Premgi Amren, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj.



'The Greatest of All Time,' produced by AGS Entertainment, has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddharth Nuni, and editing by Venkat Raajen.



