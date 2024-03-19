Shaily Priya-Starrer 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se’ To Air At New Prime Time Slot

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) The makers of 'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se' starring Shaily Priya, and Varun Vijay Sharma, have announced the new prime time slot of the show.

The audiences will be part of Shraddha's (Shaily) journey and witness the engaging drama with new twists and turns.

Talking about the same, Shaily said: "As Shradhha, I have been relieving a lot of emotions in the show. We've come so far, and viewers have always shown their love towards us. With a new prime time slot of 8.30 p.m., we aim to continue providing our viewers with more entertainment and drama."

"The upcoming episodes are going to be a roller-coaster ride for the viewers, and I hope they will love them," she added.

In the previous episodes, to separate Shraddha and Abhay (Abhishek Pathania), Roshni makes everyone believe that Shraddha is a devi. Eventually, Shraddha decides to teach her a lesson by giving her a taste of her own medicine.

Shraddha will announce that she is taking Samadhi and will transfer her powers to Roshni, and from now onwards she will be the Devi.

'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se' will air on its new time slot of 8.30 p.m. on Shemaroo TV.