UAE Fighters To The Fore On Opening Night Of Jiu-Jitsu At 11Th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

Obaid Saeed Al Ketbi wins gold in Juvenile Male 52kg as host nation wins 12 medals at end of Day One Home fighters turn on the style as UAE's female fighters make clean sweep in 44kg weight category ​

DUBAI: UAE fighters shone bright with a massive haul of a dozen medals at the end of Day One of the Jiu-Jitsu competition of the 11th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament that is being held at the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, on Sunday.

The UAE's haul of 12 medals included four gold, four silver and another four bronze as fighters from the host nation dominated proceedings in various categories for Women, Juniors and Masters on the opening night of the competition.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum was joined by Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council and Vice Chairman of the Organising Committee in presenting medals to the various winners at the end of competitions on the opening night.

They were joined by Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of Competitions of UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Hassan Al Mazrouei, Tournament Director of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament along with Abdel Moneim Shams El Din, Director of Operations at event sponsors, Tadawi Hospital.

Nasser Aman Al Rahma, the Assistant Secretary General and Vice Chairman of the organizing committee was thrilled and full of praise after personally witnessing the tremendous response of more than 400 participants at the Jiu-Jitsu competition.

“This event confirms the high level of Jiu-Jitsu in the UAE country and the steady spread of the sport since the past few years. We are pleased with the level displayed by the participants in the various categories and at all belt levels. Enthusiasm and competitiveness were the hallmark, and the appreciative spectators further contributed to motivating the athletes to give off their best,” he noted.

“We are pleased because all this points towards the progress and development that Jiu-Jitsu has achieved, thanks to the support, wise leadership and efforts of the federation's Board of Directors, led by His Excellency Abdul Moneim Al Hashemi, President of the Asian and Emirati Federations, First Vice President of the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Abu Dhabi International Jiu-Jitsu Professionals Association, and winner of the best Emirati Administrative Category at the 12th Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for Sports Creativity Awards,” he added.

“We have been keen to continue the presence of Jiu-Jitsu at our Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament simply because we have monitored the importance of this sport following its widespread appeal within the UAE residents. Further, the Emirates Jiu-Jitsu Federation has been putting in a lot of hard work in organizing other competitions and raising the standards,” Nasser Aman Al Rahma stated.

In Sunday's action, fighters from the UAE returned with 12 medals after participating in 15 weight categories. Leading the medal haul was Obaid Saeed Al Ketbi with a gold in the Juvenile Male 52kg, leaving Brazil's Juan Rocha and Jad Tabbara of Lebanon in second and third places.

Led by Al Jazira's Dana Ali Al Breiki, the UAE made a clean sweep of all three medals in the Juvenile Female 44kg category. Dana was too good for countrywoman Haira Al Dhaheri from Al Ain and Ghala Al Blooshi from Al Ain was placed third.

Representing Bani Yas Club, Aysha Mohamed Al Jneibi clinched gold ahead of Julia De Oliveira of Brazil and Egypt's Menna Hussein Al Rabie, who was representing Al Ain, in the Juvenile Female 63kg category.

There was further success for the home team when Shoug Al Blooshi picked up gold in the Juvenile Female 75kg, leaving her Al Ain teammate Khuloud Al Blooshi in second, while Malak Ahmed Nada Helal Obid of Egypt in third place.

Fighters from Brazil were in supreme form in the various weight categories for men with Thiago Marques, Andre Luiz De Almeida and Renato Cardoso walking away with gold medals in the Men's Masters 72kg, 85kg and 100kg categories, respectively.

Launched and supported by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the 11th Ramadan Sports Tournament will conclude with the volleyball final on March 31.

Held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman Dubai Sports Council, the largest sports tournament of its kind during the holy month of Ramadan at the NAS Sports Complex, is conducted under the slogan“Limitless Capabilities.”

Organised under the auspices of the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), this year's sports fiesta has nine different sports disciplines, including Volleyball, Padel, Jiu-Jitsu, Fencing, Wheelchair Basketball, Road Race, Cycling, Tug-of-War and an Obstacle Challenge.

The Wheelchair Basketball tournament is the next major event to commence with the first match being held at the Dubai Club for People of Determination in Al Ghusais, from March 20 till March 28.

The ten participating teams have been divided into two groups of five each with the first match being played at 9.30 pm, while the second one will be worked out from 10.50 pm, on March 20 (Wednesday). The preliminary round matches will be held daily with a rest day scheduled on March 25 (Monday), after which the knockouts will be held.

Next up on the agenda will be the Cycling races on March 22 and 23 followed by the Volleyball competition that will also get under way at the main hall of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Complex, from March 22.