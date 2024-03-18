Kuwait Amir Visits Ministry Of Defense

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 18 (KUNA) - His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah affirmed confidence in the country's Armed Forces and its sectors, which defend and sacrifice the dear homeland.

This came in a speech by His Highness the Amir during his visit the ministry of defense on Monday accompanied by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir appreciated the ministry of defense's keenness to enhance its combat capabilities, raising the level of training and defense readiness, under exceptional circumstances in the regional arena, pushing towards achieving the highest levels of alertness and readiness for the armed forces.

His Highness the Amir also expressed gratitude to the efforts made by the Naval Force, in cooperation and coordination with the General Administration of the Coast Guard to achieve the highest levels of readiness to preserve the security of the nation and the safety of its territorial waters.

His Highness the Amir congratulated the ministry of defense on the 50th anniversary of its establishment of the (Facilities Engineering Department), which is an incubator of the initiatives and creativity of Kuwaiti youth, praising its role in preserving the environment.

During his speech, His Highness the Amir instructed the ministry's leadership to establish the rules of justice and impartiality and take all legal measures to preserve public money.

His Highness the Amir also instructed them to intensify inspection tours, and pay attention to infrastructure, especially warehouses of military machinery and equipment.

In turn, the Chief of the General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army, Major General Pilot, Bandar Al-Muzain expressed pride by the visit of His Highness the Amir, congratulating His Highness on the holy month of Ramadhan.

He also noted that the Ministry of Defense, in its various military and civilian sectors, strives, through its work, to find lasting compatibility and harmony with the government action plan. (end)

