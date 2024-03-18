Azerbaijan, Shanghai Cooperation Organization Explore Prospects For Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head
of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential
Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has met with Nurlan Yermekbayev, the
Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization
(SCO), in Beijing, Azernews reports.
During the meeting, the sides explored the prospects for
cooperation between Azerbaijan and the SCO. Hikmet Hajiyev hailed
Azerbaijan's active role as a dialogue partner of the Shanghai
Cooperation Organization.
Hikmet Mirzayev emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great
significance to cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation
Organization and is interested in further enhancing the bilateral
relations.
The parties exchanged views on the development of cooperation
between Azerbaijan and the SCO across various areas.
