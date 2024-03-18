               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan, Shanghai Cooperation Organization Explore Prospects For Cooperation


3/18/2024 9:05:23 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev has met with Nurlan Yermekbayev, the Deputy Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), in Beijing, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the sides explored the prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the SCO. Hikmet Hajiyev hailed Azerbaijan's active role as a dialogue partner of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Hikmet Mirzayev emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great significance to cooperation with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and is interested in further enhancing the bilateral relations.

The parties exchanged views on the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the SCO across various areas.

MENAFN18032024000195011045ID1107990603

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search