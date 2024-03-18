Chad suffers many deaths following assault on security organization

(MENAFN) Chad, a Sahel nation, was rocked by violence as several individuals lost their lives in an armed raid on the National State Security Agency (ANSE), according to government reports on Wednesday. The government swiftly pointed fingers at the opposition Socialist Party Without Borders (PSF), attributing the assault to its leader, Yaya Dillo.



Communication Minister Abderaman Koulamallah issued a statement asserting that the situation was "completely under control" following the attack. He announced the arrest of the perpetrators while warning that others involved would be pursued and prosecuted in accordance with the law.



In a disturbing turn of events, the government also disclosed the arrest of Ahmed Torabi, the finance secretary of the PSF, on charges of attempting to assassinate Supreme Court President Samir Adam Annour. The incident, which unfolded amidst heavy gunfire in Chad's capital, N'Djamena, sparked chaos and raised concerns about the country's stability.



According to witness accounts cited by Reuters, security forces cordoned off the main office of the PSF following the clash, intensifying tensions between the government and the opposition. The PSF's general secretary alleged that soldiers opened fire on party members near the ANSE building, claiming that Torabi was shot dead on Tuesday.



In response to the accusations, PSF leader Yaya Dillo vehemently denied any involvement in the armed assault, dismissing the alleged assassination attempt as "staged." The conflicting narratives surrounding the incident underscore the deepening political divide and the precarious nature of Chad's security landscape.



As authorities grapple with the aftermath of the attack, Chad finds itself at a critical juncture, grappling with escalating tensions and mounting uncertainty. The incident has cast a shadow over the nation's political stability, raising concerns about the potential for further violence and instability in the region.

