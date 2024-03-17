Electoral Bonds Data 2Nd List: Fresh Info Unveils More Details On Donations Received By BJP, Congress, DMK

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Electoral bonds data 2nd list: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday published fresh data on the use of electoral bonds to fund political parties in India. The information is making some new revelations like out of the total ₹6,986.5 crore donations made to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) through electoral bonds, ₹2,555 crore was made during the financial year 2019-20, the EC data said.

Electoral Bonds data 2nd list LIVEMoreover, as per the fresh data provided by the Election Commission, the Indian National Congress (INC) redeemed a total of ₹1,334.35 crore through electoral bonds. The grand-old-party is the third highest receiver of donations through the electoral bonds.

This is the second set of data released by Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday in compliance with the orders of Supreme Court. Notably, most of the information provided in the fresh set of data pertains to the period before April 12, 2019, when the apex court delivered its interim order in the electoral bond case.

The sealed cover' data of electoral bonds sent to the Election Commission of India (ECI) by the Supreme Court registry covers the donations made during March 2018-April 2019 and doesn't include the names of the donors. Although some parties have voluntary disclosed the details for their donors.

Electoral bonds data 2nd list: DMK received ₹509 crore from Future GamingAfter the release of the first set of electoral bond data, one company came to the spotlight- Future Gaming and Hotel Services Private Ltd. The company made the highest amount of donations through electoral bonds- ₹1,368 crore and the profile of its owner lottery king Santiago Martin made some catchy headlines.

Future Gaming and Hotel Services featured again in the second list of the electoral bond data and it was revealed that the company paid ₹509 crore in donations to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)- the ruling party in Tamil Nadu. Santiago Martin's company accounted almost 77% of DMK's total electoral bonds donations of ₹656.5 crore.



