Zelensky Thanks Denmark For Security Agreement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked Denmark for its solidarity with Ukraine.

In a post on Facebook , Zelensky wrote that Europe possesses the strength to prevent chaos and each of Ukraine's security agreements with its partners demonstrates this.

"I appreciate Denmark's solidarity with Ukraine. The security agreement between our countries opens up new security opportunities. Increasing pressure on Russia, defense cooperation with Denmark, and support for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO are all things that strengthen us," Zelensky said.

Denmark announces new military aid package for Ukraine worth $337 million

On February 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen signed an agreement on security cooperation.

On March 12, the Danish government announced a new military aid package for Ukraine worth about DKK 2.3 billion ($337 million).